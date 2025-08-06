The site of a former US Army Hospital in Gilwern is to be brought back to life at forthcoming open days later this month.
It would be difficult to imagine now, but during the Second World War the Heads of the Valleys Training Centre was the 279th US Army Station Hospital during WWII.
The Military Vehicle Trust and local enthusiasts have a rare opportunity to access the remaining buildings of the hospital and will hold an exhibition on August 30th and 31st as part of a completely free event. Visitors are welcome between 10:30am and 5pm.
The dates would coincide with the 80th anniversary of the departure of US troops from Gilwern almost to the day, as they left the hospital to go to Europe in 1945.
