Given the fine, dry weather so far this summer, I’m sure many of you will be enjoying some downtime and making the most of the opportunity to get out and about in the great Welsh countryside. There are multiple health and wellbeing benefits of getting out into our beautiful countryside with millions of people taking the opportunity to visit the great outdoors on a regular basis.As well as the advantages to people’s health, it is also a chance for the general public to learn more about where their food comes from and to appreciate the iconic landscapes, maintained and enhanced by Welsh farmers.Farmers are very welcoming of people to the countryside and enjoy talking to members of the public who are interested in food production and land management. All we ask is that everyone be considerate to those living in, working in and enjoying the countryside. Please ensure to complete the countryside checklist when out and about:
- Please leave gates and property as you find them
- Do not block gateways or driveways when parking as this can impact on those caring for animals and working in the countryside
- It is important to follow local signs and keep to marked paths.
- Please ensure that if you have a dog with you, keep it on a lead at all times to guarantee the safety of both livestock and your dog
- Take your litter home
- Do not light fires and only have BBQs where there are specific signs saying it is safe to do so
- Bag and bin any dog waste
- Do not cause any damage or disturbance
- Check routes, weather and water conditions
- Plan your adventure – know what to expect and what you can do
- Know the signs and symbols of the countryside.
Dogs worrying or attacking sheep and lambs is a distressing issue and while we encourage people to enjoy the countryside, we would also ask that you think about the animals living in the fields. Dogs should be kept on a short lead and under control around livestock. Dog attacks on sheep and other livestock are a very serious matter and we continue to see instances where animals are badly hurt or, sadly, killed. We appreciate the majority of dog owners do the right thing and keep their pets under control, but there’s a small minority who don’t, and this can be extremely distressing for the animals, as well as the farmers who care deeply for the health and wellbeing of their livestock.We want people to enjoy the countryside, but we want it to be enjoyed responsibly. For more information on the Countryside Code, visit the NFU Cymru website.
