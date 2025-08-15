Given the fine, dry weather so far this summer, I’m sure many of you will be enjoying some downtime and making the most of the opportunity to get out and about in the great Welsh countryside. There are multiple health and wellbeing benefits of getting out into our beautiful countryside with millions of people taking the opportunity to visit the great outdoors on a regular basis.As well as the advantages to people’s health, it is also a chance for the general public to learn more about where their food comes from and to appreciate the iconic landscapes, maintained and enhanced by Welsh farmers.Farmers are very welcoming of people to the countryside and enjoy talking to members of the public who are interested in food production and land management. All we ask is that everyone be considerate to those living in, working in and enjoying the countryside. Please ensure to complete the countryside checklist when out and about: