Careers support is helping a neurodivergent Crickhowell student take steps towards a career in medicine
Amelia Britten, 17, has always known she wanted to be a doctor.
“For as long as I can remember, I’ve said I want to be a doctor. It’s never changed, and I’ve always had in my mind that I would make it happen,” she said.
Thanks to the support of her careers adviser, Vicky Jones, Amelia discovered the different routes she could take to help achieve her dream.
Amelia said: “I thought you had to get straight A*s and complete a medicine degree to become a doctor, but I learnt there were so many other pathways, such as studying biological science.”
That advice meant Amelia had more than one way to reach her goal, helping to reduce her anxiety and make her dream feel more achievable.
She added: “I had a strong idea of the path I wanted to take, and Vicky helped me see that even if I wasn't successful in applying for a medical degree first time, there were other ways to get there.”
While studying for her AS-level, Amelia’s ADHD and autism made revision and exams particularly difficult. She said: “Neurodivergent people face different challenges, and it’s normal to feel overwhelmed. My first exam was horrific but I am so proud of myself that I stayed calm and got through the rest of my exams and proved to myself that I can do it.
“It’s important for other neurodivergent people to remember you’re not alone and there are lots of people going through the same challenges as you.”
Amelia is currently studying biology, chemistry, and psychology at Crickhowell High School, and is awaiting her AS-level results. She would like to achieve strong A-level grades to help secure an interview for a medicine degree at Cardiff University.
She concluded: “Careers Wales have given me the practical support to put a plan in place that will help me achieve my dream of becoming a doctor. But more importantly, they’ve given me the confidence and reassurance that if it doesn’t happen first time round then there are other paths I can take to help me get to the same goal.”
With thousands of students set to receive their A-level, GCSE and vocational qualification results, the Welsh Government is encouraging learners to contact Working Wales, a free and impartial service for anyone aged 16 and over that is delivered by Careers Wales.
As part of the Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee, anyone aged between 16 and 24 can access help to find a place in education or training, secure a job, or start their own business.
Support is delivered through Working Wales, where young people can speak directly with an expert careers adviser for guidance tailored to their individual goals and circumstances.
For more information about the Young Person’s Guarantee, and how to access support around results, visit the Working Wales website to speak to an adviser via webchat or call free on 0800 028 4844.
