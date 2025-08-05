Imminent changes to Bluetongue restrictions represent progress, but Welsh Government must accelerate these measures to support important breeding livestock sales, says NFU Cymru.
Following a Bluetongue Roundtable meeting last month and discussions with industry representatives at the Royal Welsh Show, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies MS wrote to stakeholders to advise of two changes to the current restrictions:
- From Monday , August 18 the trading of BTV-3 vaccinated Welsh livestock will be permitted at ‘Wales only’ markets in England, within 20 kilometres of the border. Cross-border movements of vaccinated Welsh livestock attending these specific sales will not require pre-movement testing, subject to the conditions of the general licence which will stipulate a ‘same day’ movement requirement.
- Breeding sales will be permitted at ‘Bluetongue Approved Green Markets’ located in Wales for the sale of BTV-3 vaccinated livestock from England and Wales. These sales will be able to apply to become ‘Bluetongue Approved Green Markets’ from mid-September. Further details will be provided in due course.
NFU Cymru believes Welsh Government’s announcement on the phased approach for the autumn sales is a step forward. The union is now urging government to accelerate its timeline for the rollout of ‘Bluetongue Approved Green Markets’, or risk hindering critical Autumn livestock trade and disadvantaging Welsh farming businesses.
NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “These changes allow English livestock markets located within 20km of the Welsh border to hold dedicated sales for vaccinated Welsh stock, which will give some additional flexibility to those looking to trade livestock through markets located along the border.
“However, this is an important time of year in the farming calendar for the movement of breeding stock and with sale season underway, we believe there is still more that Welsh Government can do to ensure this trade and the future viability of our flocks and herds in Wales are not put at risk. “
