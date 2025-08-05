NFU Cymru’s upcoming Sustainable Farming Conference is set to showcase farmers’ work feeding the nation, enhancing the farmed environment and spearheading their local communities.
To be held on Wednesday 3rd September from 9.30am at Ffrith farm, Mold, by kind permission of the Swan family, the event will hear insights from industry experts and include a farm walk of the 250-acre mixed farm. Attendees will also have a tour of the family-run farm shop, established in 2003 to sell the high-quality beef, pork and free-range eggs produced on-farm.
The ethos of ‘food metres, not food miles’ outlined the qualities that saw the Swan family scoop the coveted NFU Cymru/Wynnstay Group PLC Sustainable Agriculture Award in 2023 for the sustainable values underpinning their Clwyd farm and farm shop.
Clive Swan’s parents had been farming 60 acres at Sealand, Chester, before moving across the border to set up a dairy herd at Ffrith Farm.
A decade later, after a devastating fire destroyed their milking parlour, they exited dairying to focus on the beef production which has remained the core farming enterprise, for Clive, who now farms with his wife, Gail, and their son, Ed and which seems Abeedeen Angus dairy-cross calves sourced from a local farm and taken through to finishing and sold directly to customers via the farm shop
NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “At this time of unprecedented change for farming in Wales with the Sustainable Farming Scheme launching in 2026, this event is all about showcasing the essential contribution of farming to the economic, environmental, social and cultural well-being of Wales.
“Attendees can expect to hear about the latest advancements in sustainable farming and rural research, with a packed programme of leading experts and practitioners in this field. The event will also provide the opportunity to see sustainable farming in action from farm to fork at this award-winning business. We are very grateful to the Swan family for hosting this year’s conference.”
The Sustainable Farming Conference ‘Growing Forward – Advances in Sustainable Farming’ will focus on the latest in agricultural and rural research with Professor Iain Donnison, Head of the Institute of Biological, Environmental & Rural Sciences (IBERS); Dr Alastair Leake, Director of Policy at The Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust; and Professor Janet Dwyer, Professor of Rural Policy, Countryside and Community Research Institute at the University of Gloucestershire.
The event will also offer supply chain perspectives on sustainable farming with Steve McLean, Head of Agriculture at M&S Food; Dr Julie Finch, Agriculture Governance & Compliance Manager at Kepak Group; and Ben Williams, Sustainability Manager at Leprino.
Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Economy, Energy and Rural Affairs, Samuel Kurtz MS will also set out his party’s policies for sustainable farming. Finally, the grassroots perspective will be provided by the farmer panel, including host farmer Ed Swan, beef and sheep farmer Jessica Williams, NFU Cymru Livestock Champion Mathew Roberts and dairy farmer and NFU Cymru Clwyd County Chair, David Williams.
The conference is free for NFU Cymru members and stakeholders, lunch will also be provided. Please indicate any special dietary requirements when registering. Members should register for the event through the NFU Cymru website or by calling the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200.
