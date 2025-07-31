The week boys and girl the theme is school and one educational Abergavenny educational establishment in particular. It’s now known as Cantref Primary, but way back in 1898 when it was founded it was named The Girls County Intermediate School, and from its Harold Road base it served the whole of Monmouthshire. When its doors initially opened, it housed 60 fee-paying pupils, rising quickly to 168 by 1919, and that number rose to 250 in subsequent years. ( Tindle News )