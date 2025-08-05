Dr Tim Mercer, NHS GP Partner and GP Trainer with Opera Beds, has shared expert advice on preventing falls: “As we get older, the risk of having a fall increases, and unfortunately, so do the chances of injury. A bad fall can lead to loss of confidence, time in hospital, or serious complications like a hip fracture. But the good news is that many falls can be prevented with a few simple checks and changes both in your health and around the home.”