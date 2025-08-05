ABERGAVENNY residents are set for up to nine months of traffic disruption as Wales & West Utilities starts work to upgrade gas pipes in the Park Avenue area of the town.
The gas emergency and pipeline service will begin the work on August 18 and, barring any engineering difficulties, will finish in May next year.
Wales and the West Utilities says the work is essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come.
The gas emergency and pipeline service has worked with Monmouthshire County Council to plan the work, and it has been agreed that rolling road closures will be in place as the works progress. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time as they negotitate their way across the town.
Wales & West Utilities Andrew Coleman is managing all work and said:“These works are essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Abergavenny. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.”
“Our Customer Service Team is ready to take your call if you have any questions about our work. You can contact them on freephone 0800 912 2999.
“Alternatively, you can contact us on X, formerly Twitter @WWUtilities or https://www.facebook.com/wwutilities.
