But it’s never the case that one band makes a festival - the whole point is the plethora of music on offer and the almost overwhelming choice. So much so that dedicated music fans often make use of the ‘Clashfinder’ website which shows which bands overlap and dictates whether you give up your cosy pitch on a terrace overlooking the Mountain Stage to hike up to the Far Out tent which borders what is known locally as ‘the back lane’ to Llangynidr.This year’s headliners (apart from Kneecap) are Wet Leg (they of the ‘Chaise Longue’ song), Underworld (personally I’m looking forward to ‘Born Slippy’, their 90s club anthem which will be well known to many from the film Trainspotting) and TV on the Radio (queue appearance by New York indie art rockers in the Welsh mountains).