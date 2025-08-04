A local resident has raised concerns over alder trees growing directly from the fabric of Crickhowell Bridge, warning that the issue could lead to costly structural damage if not addressed promptly.
Tim Rossiter says he first alerted Powys County Council to the problem a year ago, describing how several trees had taken root within the bridge’s stonework.
He pointed out while the surface pointing is cement, the inner core will be softer lime mortar, which is "perfect for the roots to crack open the stonework above the two arches where they are growing."
While the trees appear small, their root systems could cause damage over time.
Despite repeated emails, Mr Rossiter says the council’s replies failed to acknowledge that the trees were growing from the bridge itself, instead referring to nearby landowners and general “riparian responsibilities.”
The Brecon & Radnor Express approached the county council about the trees, who said the last inspection took place in February 2025. They said that the "small branches were not picked up at the time due to the fact there wouldn’t have been any greenery on them.”
The council described the issue as a “very minor defect” unlikely to cause major concern at present. They have pledged to remove the branches and continue monitoring the site in future inspections.
Mr Rossiter said that early intervention would be far more cost-effective.
"The trees are now so well established it's no good just cutting them back, the roots will have to be killed first, with a systemic herbicide applied to the leaves," he said.
"Doing the work now might cost a few hundred, leaving it until the arches are compromised and the Bridge closed for weeks for structural repairs will cost many tens of thousands. Perhaps it would be a good idea for Powys County Council to sort it out this year?"
