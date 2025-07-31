At a recent event at The Bear Hotel, Crickhowell Rotary Club welcomed Hywel Bevan as its new President for the 2025-26 Rotary year.
The installation ceremony was attended by guests including Keith Willard, incoming President of Abergavenny Rotary Club, Mrs Hazel Willard, Hayley Ridge-Evans, incoming President of Brecon Rotary Club, and Mike Evans of Brecon Rotary.
Hywel, a familiar face in the community, has been a member of the club since 2013.
Outgoing President David Haycock, who led the club through a successful year, wished him well and thanked members for their dedication. David highlighted the club’s achievements over the past year, notably its partnership with the Llangattock Community Education Trust to fund The Redwood Recording Studio at Crickhowell High School, which opened in February.
Reflecting on his year, David said: “The last year has seen Rotarians enjoying themselves at an increasing number of social and fun events!”
He said he was pleased by the continued support from the local community and encouraged by the addition of two new members last year. He also reflected on the personal benefits of being part of such a fun, friendly, and effective group.
Hywel then paid tribute to David’s leadership during a challenging period, noting that despite significant work and personal pressures, David successfully restored the club’s activities to pre-Covid levels, achieving strong results in both fundraising and social events.
Hywel also installed Brian Brookshaw as Vice President and Mike Axford as Treasurer.
Speaking of the year ahead, Hywel said: “As President, I inherit an outstanding heritage, but the club will continue to face new challenges and I look forward to working with my local Rotary team in the spirit of our motto ‘Service Before Self.’”
The evening concluded with a musical performance by talented students from Crickhowell High School, rounding off a memorable celebration.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.