Dyfed-Powys Police has issued a statement on the ram raid that took place just after 1am on Wednesday July 23 at Webbs of Crickhowell.
The department store was broken into by three men using a white Jaguar F Pace that they smashed into the front of the store, smashing the store’s windows.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Officers are investigating a burglary at Webbs Stores, Crickhowell which took place just after 1am on Wednesday, July 23.
“A white Jaguar F Pace, with three male occupants, was used to gain entry into the store before leaving with over £6000 worth of goods.
“If you have any information that could help officers with their investigation, or have been offered an opportunity to purchase any of the items above, please get in touch: phone 101, email: [email protected], report it to https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/, or direct message us on social media.”
Items stolen from the location were:
STIHL pressure washers
STIHL hedge trimmer
STIHL leaf blowers
STIHL strimmer’s
STIHL chainsaws
Quote Ref 25*605421
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.