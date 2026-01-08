A body has been found which is believed to be that of missing Pontypool man Mark Counsell.
Gwent Police say they were told the body of a man had been found by Malaysian Police on Wednesday 7 January.
Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the family of Mr Counsell have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious.
Mr Counsell was reported as missing earlier this week have last been seen on a Christmas Day video call from Thailand where he had been travelling.
