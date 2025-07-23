“It was quite the shock at one o’clock in the morning,” said Peter Webb of Webbs of Crickhowell. “As a family we’ve had worse to deal with, a couple of years ago my cousin, Harry, was knocked off his bike and killed, so you know it’s bricks and mortar. Stock has been stolen and it is upsetting that we’re a long standing family business and we work hard. For someone to come and just take, it leaves a bitter taste but we won’t let them get us down.