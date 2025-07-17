The Abergavenny Allotment Association Show will be returning for its second year in August, and it’s aided by a growing garden centre and an expanded list of categories.
It all gets underway on Sunday August 10 at Abergavenny Garden Centre in Llanfoist, with members of the public welcome to take a look at the produce gathered by plot holders from the past year.
There will also be a raffle and prize giving ceremony after the judges have had time to select their winners.
“The idea in the first place was that we wanted to put on a kind of a show for the plot holders, as a way of really pulling everybody together,” said Jan Richards, who organises the show.
“We don't get to see each other all the time because when we go to the allotment, we all go at different times of the of the day and work at different times, different days, different, you know, over the weekend, in a week, or whatever.”
“We have expanded our categories this year as well, we had 42 last year and we now have 54 so there is much more for everyone to get involved in and enjoy.”
Now in its second year, the show was a roaring success when the first ever display attracted an impressive number of visitors to the garden centre, which plays host once again.
The Garden Centre itself is also growing, with a larger area developed to accommodate more produce for the show and a new cafe which will be open all day to provide plenty of cake and refreshments to keep everyone topped up.
Abergavenny Garden Centre is also offering a 10 per cent discount to all of the exhibitors , with a children’s section, arts and and domestic section of jams, pickles and the like are welcome additions to this year’s show.
