Abergavenny Allotment Association’s first horticultural show, on August, 10, was a resounding success - promising a bright future for the horticultural community and beyond.
Organised by a dedicated sub-group of the Abergavenny Allotment Association, the event showcased the community’s passion for self-sufficiency and gardening, drawing in an impressive turnout from locals and plot holders alike.
The idea for the show had been in the works for many years. “We’ve been thinking about this for a while,” shared one of the organisers. “It started out as a way of bringing our allotment members together - there are over seventy of us, but we go to the allotment at different times and days, there is really not many times where we cross over!
"But it was also a showcase of what we do; to inspire others to grow their own fruit, vegetables and flowers. It was all about promoting self-sufficiency.”
Organisers finally decided to put their dream in to action last October, with preparations gaining momentum in March of this year.
"It was definitely a learning curve," the organiser continued. "But we had a lot of help from experienced individuals. The show particularly benefited from invaluable advice from Llangynidr Garden Show and the Llangattock Area Community Allotment Society (LACAS).
"A special mention also goes to local businesses and community organisations, including Abergavenny Garden Centre, Llanfoist Fawr Community Council, who also played key roles in ensuring the day was a success. Abergavenny garden centre (that hosted the event) even provided experienced judges, led by Mr. McDonald, to oversee the competition.
"It was a busy day, with allotment holders staging everything by 10:30 on the day of the show, and judging beginning at 11am. The public was invited to attend from 1pm until 4.30pm, with free entry for plot holders, to encourage participation.
Refreshments were kindly provided by Waitrose, with home made cakes donated by Abergavenny Allotment Association members, and raffle prizes came from local businesses such as Thats Lovely That, The Hen & Chicken, Waterstones, Waitrose, The Bridge Inn, Bean and Bread, and Little Green Refills, as well as generous donations from the plot holders themselves.
The incredible show exhibited 42 categories in total, covering everything from vegetables and fruit to photography and children’s entries, the range of exhibits exceeded expectations.
“We had so many entries that we ran out of space!”
Some of the standout entries included vegetables like onions, carrots, and the longest runner bean, along with a dessert section, a children’s "grow your own" exhibit, and a photography competition.
“It wasn’t meant to be a serious, competitive show,” said the organiser. “We wanted it to be fun, and it was! People clearly know their stuff, but it was all about encouraging participation.”
The event culminated in awards across several categories-
Vegetable Section: Rob Francis
Fruit Section: Rob Francis
Flower Section: Jenny & Lewis Morgan
Domestic Section: Claire & Steve Livingstone-Lawn
Children’s Section: Jesse Ryan
Photography Section & Overall Winner: Jan RichardsJ
an Richards, the overall winner, was modest about her success, saying: “I think I won based on the volume of entries. There were definitely people with a higher standard, but I had entered every class to make sure the show was a success.
"Now that people know what to expect, I think there will be a lot more applicants next year!”
The enthusiasm surrounding the event has laid a solid foundation for future shows. “We were nervous about how it would go, but it all paid off on the day. It was lovely,” said one committee member. “We’re already planning to make this an annual event, and hopefully even more people will join us next year.”
