The diabetes unit at Nevill Hall has this month officially opened the ‘Wendy Bowen Education Room’ – a brand new staff education space dedicated to patient, Wendy Bowen, made possible thanks to local community funding.
Commemorating the occasion the hospital’s diabetes team was joined by those whose donations contributed to the facility - the Bowen family, who are patrons of the Wendy Bowen Trust, and members of the League of Friends charity.
Wendy Bowen was a patient who lived with Type 1 diabetes during a time where understanding of the condition wasn’t as advanced or as commonplace as it is now. The money donated by the Wendy Bowen Trust, established by the family in her name, will help to provide necessary resources for both staff and patient education.
The League of Friends donated a projector, furniture, and a television for the unit and these generous donations, along with the hard work of the diabetes team, have helped make the education room a reality.
Colin, Wendy Bowen’s brother, said: “My mum and dad were the ones who suggested starting off the Wendy Bowen Trust. They came to the team here and wanted to do something for diabetes care. We hope the fund will go on for years to come and it will help lots of other people. We’re fortunate to have had a lot of support. It’s just an amazing thing to do really.”
Yvonne, Wendy’s Sister-in-Law, said: “We’d just like to thank everyone for all they’ve achieved here, it’s been great. We’re very proud to see it come to fruition.”
Since obtaining a dedicated clinical space for diabetes care in Nevill Hall Hospital back in 2021, the hospital’s diabetes team has worked tirelessly to transform the area into a comprehensive service hub for local patients, providing holistic support all in one location.
In addition to outpatient appointments with the diabetes team, patients can now access retinal screenings, as well as dietetics, podiatry, and other essential services within the same unit.
Diabetes Specialist Nurse Lynne, said: “It’s made it much easier to all be in one place doing the same thing. We’ve been developing this since 2021 and are so proud to have now established it. The centre has not only improved patient care and satisfaction but has also improved staffs’ ability to work collaboratively, with the team now able to work cohesively from a single location.”
The whole team is looking forward to improving service it provides into the future as staff continue on this very exciting journey.
Diabetes continues to rise in the UK, with recent data showing over 5 million people now living with the condition. Type 2 diabetes, closely linked to obesity and inactivity, accounts for around 90 per cent of cases. Health experts warn of increasing strain on the NHS, urging lifestyle changes and earlier diagnosis. The charity Diabetes UK is calling for urgent government action to improve prevention and support services saying that without intervention, cases are expected to surge further.