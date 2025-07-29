THE Hospice of the Valleys are inviting you to put your walking boots on this September and take the circular route from Crickhowell and the Beacons Way for a loved one.
The Hospice Big Hike Challenge is all about making a real difference to the life of the Hospice’s patients and loved ones with every step you take.
Wether you’re walking in memory of someone special or simply want to support a vital cause this scenic hike is a meaningful way to show you care.
Leaving the historic town of Crickhowell the hike starts with a gentle meandering trek before tackling a few ascents. The scenery is a delight and there will be an opportunity to stop and refuel.
