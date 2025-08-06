CRICKHOWELL has been named as one of 11 towns across Powys to take part in an exercise, to identify areas of improvement to future active travel routes.
The scheme aims to look at ways of making the town more accessible to those walking or cycling with more than 500 potential future routes identified by stakeholders across the 11 towns as part of the last refresh of the Active Travel Network Map (ATNM) in 2020.
Future improvements could include somewhere safe to leave your bike whilst you pop to the shops, cycle lanes, a zebra crossing to allow pupils to safely walk to and from school or improving pavements to make walking to town with the children and a pushchair easer.
“The Active Travel (Wales) Act 2013 aims to make Wales a walking and cycling nation.” Explains Cllr Jackie Charlton, Powys County Council Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys.
“With your help, during this 12-week engagement exercise, we plan to refresh the current Active Travel Network Map already developed by communities in 2016/17 and again in 2020/22). " We want your feedback; can you help us update the routes that were chosen previously by stakeholders withing the 11 designated localities (the largest towns within Powys). Has anything changed? Is there anything else we should be considering? Are the routes still relevant? We want to hear the views of people who either live, work or visit our towns. This includes community groups, schools, families and individuals.
“Once all the suggestions have been identified and analysed, a new draft Active Travel Network Map will be made available for final public consultation next year.”
To find out more about the council’s active travel plans and to submit your ideas on improving active travel routes in your area visit: Have Your Say: Have Your Say: Help Shape the Active Travel Network in Powys | DataMapWales
