“With your help, during this 12-week engagement exercise, we plan to refresh the current Active Travel Network Map already developed by communities in 2016/17 and again in 2020/22). " We want your feedback; can you help us update the routes that were chosen previously by stakeholders withing the 11 designated localities (the largest towns within Powys). Has anything changed? Is there anything else we should be considering? Are the routes still relevant? We want to hear the views of people who either live, work or visit our towns. This includes community groups, schools, families and individuals.