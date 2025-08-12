Firefighters from Crickhowell joined colleagues from Brecon, Talgarth, Builth Wells and Llandrindod Fire Stations in fighting toa barn fire in Brecon on Sunday, August 10.
At 7.51pm on Sunday, August 10th, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) crews from Brecon, Talgarth, Crickhowell, Builth Wells and Llandrindod Fire Stations were called to an incident in Libanus in Brecon.
Supported by a crew from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, crews responded to a fire involving one single-storey barn, measuring approximately 45 metres by 20 metres. The fire involved approximately 29 tonnes of straw bales and small farm implements.
The straw was removed from the barn and moved to an adjacent field. Crews were involved in dampening down hotspots. Crews utilised a total of six hose reel jets, four pumps, one rural response pump and two water bowsers.
The barn was severely damaged by the fire. Crews left the scene at 12.21am on Monday, August 11.
MAWWFRS offers free temperature and moisture content tests for bales, as well as a variety of other ways to keep you and your farm safe from fire.
Depending on the readings found after testing fire officers we will work with farmers and landowners to formulate a plan to manage the risk of spontaneous combustion.
To book a free bale temperature testing visit, please contact the Farm Liaison Officer on 0800 169 1234 or email [email protected].
Around 40 per cent of these fires are started deliberately, many as an act of mindless vandalism. A serious fire on a farm can affect the financial stability of even the most well run business.
