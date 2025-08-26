A RURAL community are celebrating the extraordinary reopening of their much-loved local, thanks to the tireless efforts of local residents, volunteers and supporters.
When The Star on the Hill pub closed its doors in Llansoy near Raglan, villagers feared losing more than just a place to eat and drink – they risked losing a vital social hub.
Refusing to let that happen, the ‘Save Our Star’ group rallied together, determined to breathe new life into the pub and return it to its rightful place at the heart of village life.
Last year, the Beacon reported that villagers protested over plans to turn the historic rural pub, once visited by preacher John Wesley, into a home, claiming it has been deliberately run down.
The campaign was a true blank canvas – even the commercial kitchen had been stripped out.
But with grit and generosity, local people donated money, time and skills to make the dream a reality.
Under the leadership of Jackie Richards and Chris Knight, volunteers have wielded paintbrushes, led by Joe Lawson, and transformed The Star inside and out.
Local farmers, and contractors have turned up and donated their machinery, materials and time to cut hedges and do essential maintenance work.
The gardening team, co-ordinated by Lynne Coulthard, worked tirelessly to clear and refresh the grounds, creating a warm welcome for all who visit.
Financial support from residents and the Devauden Community Council has been equally inspiring, with generous donations funding second-hand commercial appliances, furniture and essential kit for the kitchen.
This outpouring of community spirit has enabled experienced husband-and-wife team Richard and Dee Barker, who have taken on the lease, to prepare the pub to reopen its doors this weekend.
The grand opening weekend begins on Friday 29th August, with doors open from the afternoon. Saturday night will feature Marc Burns as the fabulous Tom Jones tribute act.
This is the first of a series of regular musical events planned at The Star.
The pub will also welcome back the darts league, and a new pool table has already been installed.
From now on, The Star will be open from Tuesday to Sunday, serving great pub food in a welcoming atmosphere.
“This has been a remarkable and uplifting gathering of the community” said Rachel Buckler, County Councillor for Devauden. “The strength of feeling for this much loved venue is palpable, and it will be fantastic to see The Star thriving again. Well done to everyone involved.”
Local residents are looking forward to seeing the Classic Car Club back again, and the Young Farmers will yet again have a place to meet in the area. The quiz team will be a welcome addition again.
