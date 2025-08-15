Baker Street Cinema went on the market earlier this year, with the idea of a community purchase having been floated in the town’s Facebook group and gaining traction with local people. The Abergavenny Community Cinema Campaign has since been made a Community Benefits Society and will soon begin selling shares.
But this week, the campaign received a further boost when renowned film maker, Ken Loach, threw his weight behind the idea and publicly confirmed his support for the community purchase of the cinema.
“An independent cinema can show not only the latest productions but also some of the great films of the past. There will be laughter and sorrow, high drama and low comedy and sometimes great stories and ideas that make you think.”
“Cinema as a medium is as important as theatre, music venues and art galleries and is a central part of our cultural heritage. It is also good fun, and a place to meet friends and have a great night out. KL”
Loach isn’t the only star from the world of film to support the idea, with one of Wales’ most famous actors, Jonathan Pryce, also saying it’s “Time to save the cinema again!”
Pryce starred in a film called ‘Save the Cinema’ in 2022, which was based on the real-life story of a youth theatre in Carmarthen, as well as blockbuster hits such as ‘The Two Popes’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean.”
The committee spearheading the purchase offer hopes to launch its business plan in the middle of September, including the share offer, when the community will officially be able to buy into the cinema purchase.
