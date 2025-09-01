As well as introducing five new 20mph limits in residential areas Monmouthshire council has agreed to introduce a 30mph limit on Redbrook Road, A466, Monmouth; 40mph and 30mph limit outside its Rhadyr headquarters alongside the A472 at Usk; a 30mph limit on the B4233, The Hendre; 40mph limits on the B4233, Monmouth to Rockfield; at Staunton Road, A4136 and the B4235, Chepstow to Mynydd Bach as well as at Conway Drive, Chepstow.