A playground in Usk is set for a revamp after it emerged that it ranked in the bottom 10 per cent of over children’s play areas in Monmouthshire.
The Usk Island Play Area has been earmarked for all play surfaces to have fresh coats of paint added, they will also be power washed and new swing seats will be installed, including a parent-friendly duo-seat swing
Pressure from Cllr Tony Kear has resulted in the commitment from Monmouthshire County Council, but public feedback on the issue is being welcomed by the councillors for Usk and Llanbacoc at [email protected] or [email protected].
