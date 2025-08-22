This date marks the end of months of hard work and is one which learners will have marked out, as they plan their next steps in their lives and careers.
The county’s four schools, Caldicot School, Chepstow School, King Henry VIII, and Monmouth Comprehensive, have seen staff greet students and their families as they discover the outcome of their years of hard work.
Monmouthshire County Council wishes to congratulate all the learners and thank all the staff in our schools.
They would also like to pay tribute to the families who have supported them throughout the years.
Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: “Congratulations to the class of 2025.
“Today, we also celebrate the dedication of all our teachers across the county. Their work has meant that our learners were able to prepare themselves to take the next steps in their lives.
“We wish everyone all the best on whichever onward path you have chosen to pursue.”
Students at King Henry VIII 3-19 School did very well with results surpassing those of the 2023-24 academic year and bucked the UK trend, with the overall pass rate and the number of students with A and A* grades increasing.
Elsewhere, 80 per cent of grades at Monmouth Comprehensive School were grade C or above, and 68.5 per cent of students in Herefordshire achieved grade 4 or above.
For those who are now looking to plan for a future career, further information and advice can be found at careerswales.gov.wales/
Free mental health support is available through NHS Wales SilverCloud, offering flexible, evidence- based online programmes to help young people manage stress, anxiety, and low mood.
