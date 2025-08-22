Chepstow Town Council has given notice for local residents about planned road closures due to the penultimate stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men’s Cycling; Pontypool to the Tumble.

Chepstow is set to welcome the cyclists on Saturday, September 6. The riders will race down from Usk towards Chepstow via the Usk Road, taking a short stretch of St Lawrence Road, before heading out on the Itton Road back towards Monmouth.

There will be moving road closures between11:30am and 1:30pm on the B4235, A466 and B4293.

The race is expected to leave Usk at 11:51am and reach Itton by 12:27pm .

Chepstow Town Council said: “Don’t miss your chance to cheer them on as they pass through Chepstow! Let’s give the riders a warm Chepstow welcome!”

You can find out more via the British Cycling website or on Chepstow Town Council’s social media.