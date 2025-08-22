Chepstow Town Council has given notice for local residents about planned road closures due to the penultimate stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men’s Cycling; Pontypool to the Tumble.
There will be moving road closures between11:30am and 1:30pm on the B4235, A466 and B4293.
The race is expected to leave Usk at 11:51am and reach Itton by 12:27pm .
Chepstow Town Council said: “Don’t miss your chance to cheer them on as they pass through Chepstow! Let’s give the riders a warm Chepstow welcome!”
