The roadworks will be occurring between 9:30 and 15:30 on Mondays to Fridays in order to minimise disruption.
According to Monmouthshire County Council Highway Operations, the works are planned to be completed in three phases in the area. Phase one of the works will be along the B459, phase two is from Abergavenny Road and the final phase will be along Porthycarne Street and is due to finish on 16th October.
Any traffic attempting to access Porthycarne Street and Abergavenny Road will be diverted via Bridge Street, Usk until 6th October.
In order to park in this area, between 7th October and 13th October traffic will only have access to Porthycarne Street via Bridge Street, as there will also be closures on the B4598 by Llancayo due to line painting at this time.
In the final phase of roadworks between 14th October and 16th October, traffic requiring access to park in this area will be diverted via the B4598 by Llancayo, along Abergavenny Road and Porthycarne Street down to Veterinary Practice.
Councillor of Llanbadoc and Usk Meirion Howells says, “We appreciate this will impact deliveries and customers to the businesses at Llancayo and Chainbridge”, and has advised hauliers and customers to travel through Usk before 9:30 or after 15:30 where possible in order to limit disruption in traffic.
Other road closures can be expected on the B4246 between Govilon and Blaenavon on September 6th due to stage five of the Tour of Britain coming through Monmouthshire at this time. However access of emergency vehicles will be permitted.
