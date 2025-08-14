A choir born in lockdown to bring hope to thousands is striking up again - live and louder than ever. Sing out Strong, the world’s first global mental health choir, will mark its fifth anniversary with a powerful, free gala concert at the Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel in Usk on Sunday, August 24 at 4pm. Founded by conductor and composer Emma Rowland-Elsen, Sing out Strong began life as a safe, stigma-free space for people to sing for their wellbeing and speak openly about mental health. When COVID silenced choirs worldwide, SOS leapt online, running free singing sessions for anyone, anywhere. “We wanted to make sure no one felt alone at that scary time,” says Emma. “The nickname ‘SOS’ came naturally - we were literally a lifeline.” The results were staggering: