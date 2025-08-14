A choir born in lockdown to bring hope to thousands is striking up again - live and louder than ever. Sing out Strong, the world’s first global mental health choir, will mark its fifth anniversary with a powerful, free gala concert at the Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel in Usk on Sunday, August 24 at 4pm. Founded by conductor and composer Emma Rowland-Elsen, Sing out Strong began life as a safe, stigma-free space for people to sing for their wellbeing and speak openly about mental health. When COVID silenced choirs worldwide, SOS leapt online, running free singing sessions for anyone, anywhere. “We wanted to make sure no one felt alone at that scary time,” says Emma. “The nickname ‘SOS’ came naturally - we were literally a lifeline.” The results were staggering:
- 8 global online projects during lockdown
- 11,000 singers reached in 109 countries
- A showcase on the BBC
- Original music written especially for the choir, transformed into dazzling virtual choir videos layering hundreds of voices into one.
- Since 2022, Sing out Strong has brought that same connection face-to-face, helping to launch mental health choirs across the UK and reuniting singers from around the globe at its much- loved residential weekends, each of which culminates in a moving gala concert. The reunions weekends are a joyful mix of workshops, rehearsals, and the kind of camaraderie you can only get when voices blend in harmony. This year’s reunion is extra special, not just for the five-year milestone, but for the announcement of Sing out Strong’s most ambitious project yet: an international performance tour to the South of France in July 2026. The 2025 Gala Concert on Sunday 24th August - the grand finale of this year’s residential weekend - will showcase the talent, warmth, and spirit of this unique community. No tickets are needed; simply arrive at the Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel Crystal Suite from 3.30pm for a 4pm start.
