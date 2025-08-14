The Abergavenny Branch of the Royal British Legion will be hosting a service tomorrow (Friday August 15), just before midday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.
All are invited to join the short but poignant service at the War Memorial in Abergavenny Town Centre to not only mark the anniversary of the end of the global conflict in Japan, but the effective end of the Second World War.
In a statement online, the Chair of the branch, Peter Farthing, said any donations will be going to the Poppy Appeal.
“we will be holding a Service at the Abergavenny War Memorial to remember and to commemorate not only VJ80Day but the end of the Second World War,’ he said.
“If any Company, Organisation, Group or individual would like a Wreath to lay then please contact the branch.”
The branch also has a limited supply of VJ Day 80 pin badges, which can be purchased for £3 each. Once again, all proceeds will be going to the Poppy Appeal.
