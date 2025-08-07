South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is calling on residents aged 65 and over - and their loved ones - to take a simple, potentially life-saving step and book a free Home Fire Safety Check today.
This urgent appeal follows a troubling statistic: 67 per cent of accidental domestic fire-related fatalities in South Wales this year have involved people aged over 65.
A Home Fire Safety Check is a quick, free visit that can significantly reduce fire risks. Firefighters or Home Fire Safety Officers will assess your home for potential hazards, offer tailored safety advice, and install smoke alarms or specialist equipment where needed - including devices designed for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
“The risk of fire increases with age, but much of it is preventable,” said Richie Smart, Head of Community Safety and Partnerships. “Our free safety checks are a simple step that can save lives - especially for those living alone or managing health conditions that make emergencies harder to handle.”
Common risk factors include hoarding or clutter in the home, mobility challenges, missing or outdated smoke alarms, and the unsafe use of heaters, electric blankets, or cigarettes indoors.
Even homes with smoke alarms may not be fully protected. For older residents who may struggle to test alarms or hear them while sleeping, the Service offers alternatives that use light or vibration alerts.
Last year, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service conducted over 15,000 Home Fire Safety Checks and installed more than 23,000 alarms - each visit helping to protect lives and homes.
Booking is easy and free:
- Call 0800 169 1234
- Book online via the SWFRS website
- Speak directly to your local fire station
The check takes just 30 minutes and could be one of the most important appointments you or a loved one ever make.
Fire doesn’t discriminate - but the risks grow with age. Don’t wait. Act today.
