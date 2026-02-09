Early subscribers who sign-up for the 2026 garden waste collections before the end of March will be able to do so for the same price as last year (£60 for a 240-litre wheeled bin, or £55 for a 140-litre wheeled bin or compostable sacks). From April, following approval of the council’s budget, it is anticipated that the costs will rise with the rate of inflation to £62 and £57 respectively.