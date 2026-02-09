Powys residents are being encouraged to get ready for spring, as subscriptions for the 2026 garden waste recycling collections are now open, with collections starting from early March.
Early subscribers who sign-up for the 2026 garden waste collections before the end of March will be able to do so for the same price as last year (£60 for a 240-litre wheeled bin, or £55 for a 140-litre wheeled bin or compostable sacks). From April, following approval of the council’s budget, it is anticipated that the costs will rise with the rate of inflation to £62 and £57 respectively.
The garden waste recycling service offers a convenient, clean and simple way to dispose of garden waste, with fortnightly collections from 2 March to 27 November. The subscription cost includes the hire of a wheeled bin or, for residents who have their non-recyclable waste collected in purple bags, a supply of compostable garden waste sacks instead.
Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “With spring just around the corner, many of us will soon be spending more time in our gardens. This easy, clean and simple collection service is a great way to get rid of garden waste conveniently, safe in the knowledge that it is being recycled into compost.”
Those who choose not to subscribe can still compost garden waste at home or take it to one of Powys’s five Household Recycling Centres.
