The arrival of newborn lambs is a special and familiar sight across the countryside. While lambing season is a much-anticipated time for farming communities, Powys Teaching Health Board has issued a reminder about the small but important health risks and how to stay safe.
In rare cases, close contact with sheep and lambs during lambing season can be associated with infections that may cause complications during pregnancy. These infections can be present in newborn lambs, birthing fluids, afterbirth, bedding, clothing and farm equipment.
- Avoid all close contact with sheep and lambs during lambing season
- Not visit lambing sheds or assist with lambing, feeding lambs or milking ewes
- Avoid handling clothing, boots or equipment that may have been in contact with sheep or lambing areas
- Ensure household members who have attended lambing follow hygiene precautions, including changing clothes and washing hands thoroughly with soap and water
- Contact their GP or midwife immediately if they develop flu-like symptoms, fever or feel unwell following possible exposure
- Anyone working with sheep should wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water (hand gels are not sufficient) and change clothing before returning home. Keep fingernails short and clean
- Clothing, boots, and other materials that may have been in contact with animals or birthing areas should be washed separately on a hot cycle before reuse
- If a household member has attended lambing, pregnant women should avoid close contact until appropriate hygiene measures, including changing clothes and washing hands thoroughly, have been completed. If thorough cleaning isn’t possible during the night, consider sleeping separately.
Anna Prothero, local resident who was pregnant during lambing season in 2025, said, “There are some things I can do to stay safe whilst pregnant. Stay out of the lambing shed, help getting organised for lambing with trips to pick up things from the vet, ordering feed, provisions and keeping an eye on the cameras we’ve installed in the shed.”
Full guidance from Powys Teaching Health Board on staying safe during lambing season is available online: https://pthb.nhs.wales/news/health-board-news/lambing-season-health-advice-for-pregnant-women-and-families-in-powys/
