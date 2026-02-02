Crickhowell and district residents are set to have a new waste and recycling collection day starting from Monday, March 2.
Powys County Council is introducing new and improved collection routes to make the recycling and waste service more efficient. These changes mean that many households will see their collection day change
What you need to know:
- New collection days start from: Monday, March 2
- Recycling and food waste: Collected weekly
- Non-recyclable waste: Collected every three weeks
- Put bins out by: 7:30am on your collection day
- More information: www.powys.gov.uk/binday
Residents will receive a letter in the coming weeks confirming their new collection day and information about how to make the most of their recycling collections. More information and details on collection day and dates can also be found online at: www.powys.gov.uk/binday, with county councillors and town and community councils also being fully briefed on the changes.
Llangattock’s Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “Collecting waste and weekly recycling from over 69,000 properties across 2,000 square miles is challenging. We regularly review our collection routes to improve efficiency, target cutting carbon emissions and reduce costs.
“We consider many things when reviewing or creating new collection routes, including where new homes are being built, changes made to roads, new or upgraded vehicles, changes to environmental laws, pressure on the council’s budget, and how our service affects carbon emissions.
“By taking all this into account and using specialist route optimisation software and the experience of our operational teams, the rounds have been made more efficient. This means many households will see a change in their collection day.”
