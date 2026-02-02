A traffic order has been criticised for causing undue confusion and concern for businesses and residents after initial reports had suggested a stretch of road could be impacted for up to 18 months.
Roadworks are scheduled to begin on the A4042 between Mamhilad and Hardwick Roundabouts, which the Welsh Government had said could operate on an intermittent basis for up to 18 months.
However, following a response from the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Ken Skates MS, it has been confirmed this is highly unlikely to be the case.
“I would like to reassure you and your constituents that the Order referenced is not an extended closure of the A4042, nor anything approaching the long duration disruption that may have been understood from the statutory wording,” said Mr Skates.
His letter was in response to one written by the Conservative Senedd Member for Monmouth, Peter Fox, asking for clarity on whether constituents should expect a prolonged closure of the road which would have sent drivers on a diversion of over 20 miles.
“It’s disappointing that more concrete information was not provided at the same time as the traffic regulation order being issued, as it caused unnecessary worry and concern,” said Peter Fox MS, who had called for clarity following the announcement.
“Whilst the works will still cause a degree of disruption for motorists, it will hopefully be nothing compared to the implied problems the standard wording suggested.”
The traffic order itself relates solely to the scheduled installation of a pedestrian crossing in Penperlleni stretch of the A4042 itself. This is a project that Mr Fox, alongside County Councillor Jan Butler, has been fighting for after hearing concerns from local residents.
Thus work will typically involve a construction period of six to nine weeks, which is significantly shorter than the maximum 18 months the statutory traffic order could run for.
Access will also be maintained for all residents and businesses while temporary traffic lights along the stretch are in place. However, it is possible that overnight closures will be required near the end of the project.
“I am pleased this clarification has come at last, but it should not have required multiple letters, statements and putting in questions to the First Minister to receive it,” Mr Fox continued.
“Businesses along the road I am sure will welcome this news, and I want to reiterate the message they are firmly open for trade.”
County Councillor for Goytre Fawr, Jan Butler added:
“Frankly, last week’s reports caused a lot of concern by residents and cost businesses dearly.”
“My mailbox has been pretty full this week with both the Bafflehaus and The Secret Garden reporting some very concerned customers. I am very happy to get this confirmation that these works relate only to the Crossing at Penperlleni which is progressing.”
“I would also like to reassure residents that they can still catch the bus here and Temporary stops will be signposted.”
Motorists are still advised to monitor any official channels for potential changes to the traffic order and Mr Fox has said he will also be evaluating the situation continuously.
Visitors to businesses along the road are also reminded that they will be able to remain open as normal during this time.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.