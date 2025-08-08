A service will be held in Blaenavon to celebrate 80 years since the effective end of the Second World War, when Japan surrendered to the allies.
It will take place on Friday August 15 at St Peter’s Church, in Blaenavon and has been organised by Torfaen County Borough Council.
Councillor Anthony Hunt, the leader of Torfaen County Borough Council, said everyone is welcome in Blaenavon.
“VJ Day marks the final chapter of the Second World War and the beginning of peace after years of global conflict,” he said.
“As we gather to reflect 80 years on, we honour the courage, resilience and sacrifice of those who served in the Pacific Theatre.”
“Their legacy is one of peace, and it is our duty to remember to uphold the values they fought for.”
Emperor Hirohito announced Japan's surrender, leading to widespread celebrations in Allied nations on August 15th 1945, but the official act of surrender did not come until August 2nd aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
Phillip Alderman, HM Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, and Nick Thomas-Symonds MP will be giving readings on the day.
Reverend Dr Chris Walters will be leading the service, which will include a slow march of standards and clergy, accompanied by processional music from Matthew Bartlett, known as The Welsh Wedding Bagpiper.
The Toodle Pips, a South Wales vocal trio, will also perform wartime classics including We’ll Meet Again and Mr Sandman.
Earlier this year, Torfaen marked VE Day 80 with a service at St Gabriel’s Church in Cwmbran.
“Everyone is welcome to join the service in Blaenavon to pay tribute to this extraordinary generation,” said Cllr Hunt.
For more information about the event, contact Chris Slade on 01495 762200 or email [email protected].
