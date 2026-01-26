CONCERNS have been raised after the only hotel in a town recognised by the United Nations for its importance to world history was closed and put up for sale.
However the councillor responsible for tourism said she doesn’t have the power to protect the use of the privately owned building as a hotel when it is sold at auction in March.
The Lion Hotel, in Blaenavon, closed on January 3 due to retirement of the current owners and it has been listed for sale with a guide price of £350,000 and described by the auctioneers as “an outstanding platform to operate as a pub, restaurant and hotel” in a ‘busy tourist destination’.
At Torfaen Borough Council’s January meeting Blaenavon independent councillor Nick Horler asked the council’s cabinet member for the economy “for assurance no change of use would be looked when the Lion Hotel is potentially sold at auction on March 18.”
Cllr Horler said: “I, and other members representing Blaenavon, really believe it is very much needed for the community and visitors to our World Heritage site.”
However Cllr Joanne Gauden replied: “It is not in my gift to agree to that, it is a planning application to change the (use) class but yes I agree this is the only hotel in Blaenavon and serves the tourism industry. We have people staying who are visiting, going cycling, up on the Brecon Beacons. Absolutely I do agree we need to keep that as a hotel.”
Blaenavon was designated a World Heritage Site, the same status as historic locations such as India’s Taj Mahal and the Pyramids in Egypt, by United Nations historic and cultural body UNESCO in 2000 due to its international importance in iron making and coal mining in the late 18th and the early 19th century. The town also borders the Bannau Brycheniog National Park.
Labour’s Cllr Gauden described the closure of the Lion as “a blow to the community and to me and of course the staff employed there.”
She said the council’s economic development team has met with the current owners who she said are considering “further options for the building and the business” and said the council would continue to provide support.
However she also ruled out once again employing a designated tourism manager, as requested by Cllr Horler, as she said ‘limited resources’ mean its economic development team needs ‘flexibility’ but said grants could mean there would be opportunities for a ‘dedicated resource’.
The economic blueprint being developed by the council also includes a destination management plan that aims to boost tourism across Torfaen.
Cllr Horler also highlighted a ‘large amount’ of public funding was used to renovate the Market Taven in Blaenavon but said ‘the retail area has now stood empty for months’.
Cllr Gauden said the council is working with the landlord to bring forward alternative tenants at the Broad Street property and said: “I can confirm there are other business who have expressed an interest in occupying the building.”
