A Pandy man will be running the London Marathon this year, as he seeks to raise vital funds and awareness for the world’s first children’s hospice.
Helen and Douglas House supports families caring for terminally ill babies and children who pass away far too soon. The charity offers around-the-clock care in a warm, loving environment and is a place filled with comfort, compassion and laughter.
Families are able to create special memories together during their last days, weeks and even years with their young loved ones.
“I have seen first-hand the difference this made to my friend and his family,” Arwyn ‘Woody’ Woodford, a community councillor for Pandy and former serviceman.
“The family tragically lost their young daughter in 2021 and their world was turned upside down. During that unimaginably difficult time, they received support from the incredible team at Helen and Douglas House.”
Helen and Douglas House was able to provide fact-to-face support to the family as well as telephone support and the chance to connect with other families who faced the same horrible circumstances.
The charity needs over £4 million every year to run the hospice and provide an outreach nursing service to families in their own home. It relies almost entirely on fundraising and community support to continue its work.
Woody has already completed the Chepstow Half Marathon as part of his preparations, and needs to raise at least £2,500 in order to run for the charity in London.
The local pub, The Rivers Edge, could not have been more willing to step in and help out where they could.
“We feel that it is very important to help the local community wherever we can and provide a hub for the people of Pandy to be able to make a difference. Especially when it is for good causes like this one,” said Damian MacDonald, the owner of the business.
“When Woody asked us if we could help out in some way, it was impossible to say no..”
Everyone is invited to a charity evening at The River’s Edge on Saturday February 21st for the Guinness 6Nations fixture between Wales and Scotland.
As well as live rugby, there will be a raffle and auction featuring generous donations from other local businesses.
On top of a £50 voucher for the pub, there is also the change of winning an afternoon tea at The Angel Hotel for two, a round of golf for four at Wernddu Golf Club and tickets to the Abergavenny Panto.
There is even a chance to win an oil boiler service and a trailer load of fire wood for those still feeling the cold this winter.
So far, over £35,000 has been raised by the twenty-strong London Marathon team Woody will be joining in the UK’s capital this April. He said he was excited to be joining them.
“My friend has already said he would come down to London with me and he’s going to follow me along the route where he can,” he said.
“But that chance to meet other people with a connection to the charity and, sadly, the loss of a child, is important for both of us.”
