A recent monitoring assessment brought up “structural concerns” at Gilwern Viaduct this week, with traffic measures to be imposed from Monday January 19 until further notice.
As well as ensuring the the safety if the public, the measures will be in force to reduce stress on the bridge and ensure that vehicles can continue to use the road safely.
"We understand that these restrictions may cause inconvenience to the local community,” said Cllr Catrin Maby, Monmouthshire Council’ Cabinet Member for Climate Change.
“These temporary measures are essential to protect the integrity of the Gilwern Viaduct as we work towards a comprehensive and long-term solution.”
“We appreciate the public's patience and cooperation during this important period of remedial action."
From next week, the bridge will be subject to a 3.0 tonne weight limit and traffic will be reduced to a single lane while running across the bridge. This will be managed by temporary traffic lights.
A spokesperson for Monmouthshire Council said no completion date could be confirmed, however anticipated that measures would remain effective for an “extended period.”
The state of the bridge will be examined regularly until work is eventually completed as well as the efficiency of the traffic measures. The Council also says it is already collaborating with specialist consultants to come up with both medium and long-term solutions to resolve the identified issues.
Anyone wishing for up to date information is urged to visit monmouthshire.gov.uk/gilwern/viaduct for the latest progress on the situation.
