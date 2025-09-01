Our visit included a guided tour of the house by Peter, who was such an enthusiastic and knowledgeable guide and we were then able to wander around the different parts of the 100 acres of landscaped gardens including a visit to the walled garden, Hermit and Cascade Cave, as well as having some lovely food and then being able to just wander leisurely around the amazing grounds and Arboretum. We all really enjoyed the visit and appreciate that our visit showed us only a fraction of what was there and, inspired us to return to continue to explore it further.