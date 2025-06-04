Gavenny Gardening Club
We were very pleased to welcome Francesca Philips, of Lah-di Dardy Flowers, to the May meeting of our gardening club writes Jane White.
As well as many tips on growing a wide selection of flowers, Francesca warned us to be careful when handling lesser known species as she'd had a nasty experience with a Sardinian Hemlock plant which necessitated a trip to hospital.
As Francesca was speaking, she was arranging a hand-tied bouquet of flowers she'd grown in her cutting garden on the slopes of the Dardy, no mean feat as the climate in that area can be quite challenging. Nevertheless, she used a wide variety of blooms including weigela, Icelandic poppy, Cornish Jack, allium, gladioli and aquilegia from her own garden.
Francesca told us that she loves growing seasonal, fragrant blooms organically, for every type of occasion. Her tips for a successful garden are to know your type of soil and to take into account, the direction the garden faces, when deciding where to position a plant.
Members enjoyed the refreshment break, with the opportunity to view and enjoy the Flower Arrangement in an Egg Cup competition, won by Jane Thompson, and the selection of blooms for the Flower of the Month competition, which was won by Wendy Hughes with a huge white rose.
Francesca kindly donated the hand-tied bouquet to the raffle, which was won by a very surprised Garth Adams. June will be a busy month for the club with a private visit to Bryn Gwyn Manor and a window display in Red Square in Abergavenny. Our speaker for our next meeting on Monday, June 16 will be Dave Cropp with a presentation entitled, "Defensive Gardening at a Time of Climate Change."
Thousands of National Garden Scheme gardens have roses at the heart of their planting. But what we consider to be quintessentially British is actually an ancient flower which, according to fossil evidence, is 35 million years old and was probably first cultivated by the Chinese 5,000 years ago. You may find some on Saturday, June, 14 (10-4pm) combined opening of the established cottage garden at Llwynau Mawr Farm, Cwmdu, Crickhowell NP8 1RS and Maes Llechau, Cwmdu, Crickhowell NP8 1SB for borders, veg new woodland and view of the Black Mountains. On Sunday 15 June (12-4pm) Plum Tree Cottage, Ffawyddog, Crickhowell NP8 1PY organic cottage garden and raised vegetable beds.
National Garden Scheme
Thousands of National Garden Scheme gardens have roses at the heart of their planting. But what we consider to be quintessentially British is actually an ancient flower which, according to fossil evidence, is 35 million years old and was probably first cultivated by the Chinese 5,000 years ago writes Gail Jones.
You may find some on Saturday, June, 14 (10-4pm) combined opening of the established cottage garden at Llwynau Mawr Farm, Cwmdu, Crickhowell NP8 1RS and Maes Llechau, Cwmdu, Crickhowell NP8 1SB for borders, veg new woodland and view of the Black Mountains. On Sunday 15 June (12-4pm) Plum Tree Cottage, Ffawyddog, Crickhowell NP8 1PY organic cottage garden and raised vegetable beds.
We’re inviting everyone to get together in their garden, green space or office and to join in the fundraising for the vital nursing and health charities supported by the National Garden Scheme; charities that so many of us, our family and friends often rely on in times of need.
Some party hosts simply threw open their garden gates and invited their neighbours for afternoon tea or morning coffee, making new friends. Others chose to celebrate a special anniversary, gathering friends and family as part of the Great British Garden Party and suggesting a donation in lieu of presents. But your garden get-together could be anything from a barbecue or family bake-off, a picnic in the park or book swap in the office or even a plant and produce sale by the front gate.
It doesn’t even have to be in a garden – the choice is yours and everyone can get involved. The official Great British Garden Party campaign week is Monday, July 14 – Sunday , July 20, but choose any day across the summer (autumn or winter!) that is best for you.
Sign up at ngs.org.uk/gardenparty invite your guests and the National Garden Scheme event team will support you all the way. It’s completely free to take part and100 per cent of all funds raised will go towards the nursing and health charities that the National Garden Scheme supports.
Rotary International
The President of Rotary International, American businesswoman Stephanie Urchick, has chosen to visit Rotary clubs in Brynmawr and Rhondda as part of her final worldwide tour.
On Thursday, June 12, Stephanie will visit the community hub in Bryn Farm, Brynmawr to enjoy breakfast with Rotary Brynmawr, community leaders and beneficiaries from the work of the hub.
From Brynmawr, Stephanie will travel to Rhondda to visit the community shop run by Rotary Rhondda. She will meet members of the community who use the shop and will find out more about the club’s work with people living with dementia.
While on her visit Stephanie will install a Peace pole – an international symbol of peace. It will bear the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” on each of its four sides. The message will include English, Welsh, and Ukrainian languages.
Stephanie’s visit will conclude with a dinner at Parkway Hotel, Cwmbran in the presence of politicians and dignitaries including Jane Hutt, MS, Trefnydd of the Senedd (Leader of the Senedd).
Rotary Abergavenny and Rotary Cardiff Bay will give presentations on projects they have instigated that have benefited from Global Grants from The Rotary Foundation (TRF)
During Stephanie’s world tour she has met with Government and other world leaders to promote and encourage support for Rotary's largest international project, the eradication of Polio.
Off-Centre Theatre
Three pupils from the local comprehensive school have joined the cast of a play being put on by a Monmouth theatre group and hope it will be a stepping stone to future acting opportunities.
Despite exam pressures, the trio have been rehearsing diligently to take part in the three performances of ‘The Entertainer’ by John Osborne, to be staged by Off Centre Theatre later this month at the Savoy Theatre in the town.
Holly Ayling, a year 13 pupil, Hamish Sperring, in year 10 and Ewan Beard have key roles in the play which also features dancers and a band.
“I am thrilled to be taking on a serious and complex role”, Holly said. “I am preparing to go to drama school and find my own way in the world.”
Hamish, who is 15, said: “I have been acting for four years now featuring in a number of shows but this is my first adult production - an eye-opening experience, not only for acting but for future skills the benefit is immeasurable”.
Iwan plays young lawyer in the production and has been acting since he left primary school, primarily in youth productions and school shows, but also in the town pantomime. “I only joined the cast late, but I’m glad to now be a part of the show”, he said.
The trio have been together before, when they were in Shrek, the Musical, also at the Savoy.
The production, which runs on June 19-21 has already made the headlines for the way it has incorporated the original musical score, which was retrieved from a hardly-known archive in America. Tickets are still available from the theatre and can be booked at https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk/
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.