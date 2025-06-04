Thousands of National Garden Scheme gardens have roses at the heart of their planting. But what we consider to be quintessentially British is actually an ancient flower which, according to fossil evidence, is 35 million years old and was probably first cultivated by the Chinese 5,000 years ago. You may find some on Saturday, June, 14 (10-4pm) combined opening of the established cottage garden at Llwynau Mawr Farm, Cwmdu, Crickhowell NP8 1RS and Maes Llechau, Cwmdu, Crickhowell NP8 1SB for borders, veg new woodland and view of the Black Mountains. On Sunday 15 June (12-4pm) Plum Tree Cottage, Ffawyddog, Crickhowell NP8 1PY organic cottage garden and raised vegetable beds.