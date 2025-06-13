On Thursday June 12th, Stephanie visited the community hub on the Bryn Farm Estate, Brynmawr, where people of all ages enjoy a variety of activities run by volunteers from Rotary Brynmawr and the local community.
The President enjoyed breakfast with volunteers and beneficiaries of the hub.
“We are delighted that Stephanie has been able to see vital work places such as Bryn Farm can do for a local community”, said Rotarian and local business leader Donna Wallbank, one of the driving forces behind the hubs success.
“We work with young people from primary school age working with Rotakids, Interact and Rotaract clubs to help us deliver the projects within the hub.”
With a professional background is in the higher education, consulting, and entertainment industries, the President received her doctorate degree in Leadership Studies from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and has been recognised and awarded by The Rotary Foundation, which is Rotary’s own charity supporting the efforts of Rotary International humanitarian programmes. For many years Charity Navigator has awarded TRF a “Five Star” rating as one of the best-administered charities in the world.
While on her visit Stephanie braved the rain to install a Peace pole – an international symbol of peace, bearing the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” on each of its four sides. It includes English, Welsh, and French languages.
Her visit concluded with a dinner at Parkway Hotel, Cwmbran in the presence of politicians and dignitaries. Rotary Abergavenny and Rotary Cardiff Bay gave presentations on projects they have instigated that have benefited from Global Grants from The Rotary Foundation (TRF).
During Stephanie’s world tour she has met with Government and other world leaders to promote and encourage support for Rotary's largest international project, the eradication of Polio.
A Rotary member since 1991, Stephanie is only the second female President of Rotary International. It is the first visit to Wales by a Rotary International President for 15 years.
