WHAT do you get if you cross a Victorian eccentric with a man of god? The answer is Father Ignatius. The notorious monk is pictured here seated at the table, at home in Llanthony Abbey with two brothers and two acolytes. This lot definitely have a presence, don’t they? And so they should. Born Joseph Leycester Lyne in 1837, Father Ignatius dreamed of becoming “no ordinary clergyman.” He maintained that everything he did was directly inspired by God. Such was his unorthodox ways, no Bishop would ordain him a priest, but when, at the age of 60 he received his ‘orders’ in shady circumstances he would go on to become something of a ‘rock star’ on his preaching tours. ( Abergavenny Museum )