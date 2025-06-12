Senedd members have debated the Welsh Government’s approach to solar farms as the ongoing saga over a 304 acre development in Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen continues.
On Wednesday, the Welsh Conservatives held a debate which called for a temporary ban on such developments and warned that the quest for further renewable energy sources are compromising the environment and local agriculture.
The First Minister, Eluned Morgan, has previously stated there would be “Good grounds for appeal” if the proposed solar farm site here was graded highly enough for quality agricultural use.
Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, Peter Fox, stated that a practical approach was needed when implementing the technology.
“As a Conservative, I fundamentally and passionately believe in the need to protect our environment,” he said.
The debate heard Mr Fox point out that the Welsh Government currently has so strategy to manage investment, regulation or grid integration of solar farms here.
Calls are thus growing for Wales to set out a more measured approach for solar farms, with increased consideration for the difference they will make before erecting them.
Mr Fox continued, “the switch to renewable energy is something that we all acknowledge will have to happen, but this must not be at the expense of our environment.”
“Wales has a fantastic opportunity to take advantage of the future of green energy, but that needs to be done in a pragmatic way, and we must have a clear strategy to roll that out.”
“It simply does not make any sense to destroy Wales’ countryside or natural beauty in the name of protecting the environment.”
“I do not believe the proposed solar farm in my constituency, which would see over 300 acres of farmland used, is the right answer, and I will be monitoring this proposal very closely.”
