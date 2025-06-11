Local politicians are welcoming a much-needed and long-overdue investment into the nation’s public transport system, being described as “a clear example of two Labour Governments working together” by Catherine Fookes MP.
The funding was announced as part of the UK’s Government spending review on Wednesday and represents a landmark moment for Welsh rail. This follows after demand from Peter Fox and other Welsh Government politicians for an increase in funding for Welsh public transport.
Catherine Fookes MP, John Griffiths MS and Monmouthshire County Council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby have all outspoken their advocacy for development of a new walkway station in Magor & Undy due to “strong community backing from local councillors, residents, and campaign groups,” said Ms Brocklesby. Whilst Catherine and John have both underlined the ‘huge positive impact on Monmouthshire… and benefits to the local communities.’
This has been described as a once-in-a-generation chance to provide greener travel, enhance transport connections, and strengthen the local economy by improving access to jobs and services.
Laura Anne Jones MS has also called for the new investment money to be spent on the Magor station, believing it is vital for local prosperity, and will be working to get the development over the line. She explained, “the confirmation of a new station for Magor would represent a hard fought victory for the tireless campaigners who have worked incredibly hard for many years.”
Ms Jones proceeds to explain that although it's still uncertain whether the UK Government’s rail investment in Wales will be enough to reverse the bad taste left by Cardiff Bay’s mismanagement of Welsh infrastructure, it’s clear that a new Magor station would be a game-changer for Monmouthshire and can hopefully set the standard for future public spending and development in the county and the wider South East Wales region.
