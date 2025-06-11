Abergavenny Leisure Centre will be forced to close from July 21st for the next phase of improvement works.
This work is part of the Phase 2 School and Leisure Centre improvement works programme, which began in Easter 2025.
The next stage now includes the installation of new utilities and significant construction works at the school and leisure centre site, which must be carried out during school holidays due to the scale of the project.
Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: "We understand the importance of the leisure centre to our members and the potential disruption to their routine, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
"I thank all our members for their understanding throughout the period."
To minimise the impact of this closure, the council will not be processing membership direct debit payments in July. Annual members will have their memberships extended to cover the closure duration.
Due to the work, the swimming pool will remain closed beyond the centre's reopening date, and the council says it will provide updates regarding specific reopening dates through its website, social media channels, and the MonLife App.
For families with children enrolled in swimming lessons, no payments will be processed in July or August, and further communication will follow regarding lessons starting again in September.
MonLife will continue to provide summer holiday programmes in Abergavenny. Further updates regarding The Monmouthshire Games and Active Play will be released soon. The Food and Fun Scheme in Abergavenny will also take place this summer, with the location to be confirmed shortly.
MonLife are currently looking at a limited provision of fitness classes in Abergavenny. Further information will be provided as soon as details are confirmed.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.