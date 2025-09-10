An Abergavenny Food Festival speaker has been confirmed as a new judge on the BBC show, MasterChef: The Professionals, after being widely tipped for the role by insiders.
Matt Tebutt will join Marcus Wareing and Moncia Galetti as a judge for the next series on BBC One following the resignation of Gregg Wallace after allegations of sexual harassment. Wallace had 45 of the 83 complaints against him upheld, mostly involving sexual language and humour.
In a statement, Tebutt said he was thrilled to be taking up the role alongside his new colleagues.
“It’s an absolute honour to be working alongside these two titans of the food world,” he said.
“Their knowledge and uncompromising attitude is now the stuff of legend and I look forward to them taking me under their wing and seeing the chefs get off to a flying start in the competition!”
The TV chef is also the host of Saturday Kitchen, and will be dashing from the studio in London to speak at the Abergavenny Food Festival on Saturday September 20 later that day alongside that programme’s wine guru, Olly Smith.
He lives with his family in Llantillio Crossenny, having first lived in Wales when he was just six months old and considers himself an ‘honorary’ Welshman.
But after a year beset by scandal for the programme, Tebutt’s appointment will be hailed by many as a steady one.
The 51-year-old is also tipped to join the presenting lineup on the regular version of MasterChef, with the Executive Editor of the show welcoming him on board.
“It’s a great pleasure to welcome Matt on board for the next series of MasterChef: The Professionals,” he said.
“His career as a chef, restauranteur and food broadcaster makes him an ideal choice to join this year’s judging line-up and we can’t wait to discover the crop of exciting new talent.”
