TV Gastronaut Stefan Gates is a fabulous entertainer and longstanding friend of the Abergavenny Food Festival. His high octane ‘Rude Science‘ family show is coming to the Borough Theatre, Abergavenny on Saturday 13 September – a week before the Festival. Expect lots of fun, fearless and really explosive experiments to get your kids enjoying science! Money raised through ticket sales will go towards supporting the Festival and its family activities.
Stef says, ‘I’m donating all proceeds from this show to Abergavenny Food Festival in order to pay back some of the love, rebellious spirit, extraordinary experiences and sheer life-affirming Welshness that it’s offered me over the last 15 years. In a moment of madness in 2010 Martin Orbach (Festival co-founder) invited me to stage a show to delight all wrong-thinking kids and appall all right-thinking adults! My love for championing revolting science began, and I am forever grateful. Abergavenny, for what you are about to witness, I can only apologise…’
There are two shows, at 11.30am and 3pm. Tickets cost £19 (Adult), £17 (under 16s), Family (£60). Buy through the Borough Theatre website at boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk – or pop in and get your tickets in person.
Stef is a multi-award-winning STEM author and CBBC writer/presenter, and his high-octane, unpatronising delivery is adored by young audiences. He revels in tackling the fascinating science that no-one dares to talk about whilst staying firmly on the right side of BBC editorial guidelines.
Stef has written & presented 20 TV series (five for CBBC incl. Incredible Edibles, Gastrolab and Gastronuts) and is a STEM author of 12 books (incl. Fartology and Science You Can Eat). His internationally-renowned stage shows headline the most prestigious science events in the world for the Royal Institution, Royal Society, BBC Live, Big Bang Fair, Science Museum, Wellcome and hundreds of science festivals
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.