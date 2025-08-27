Stef says, ‘I’m donating all proceeds from this show to Abergavenny Food Festival in order to pay back some of the love, rebellious spirit, extraordinary experiences and sheer life-affirming Welshness that it’s offered me over the last 15 years. In a moment of madness in 2010 Martin Orbach (Festival co-founder) invited me to stage a show to delight all wrong-thinking kids and appall all right-thinking adults! My love for championing revolting science began, and I am forever grateful. Abergavenny, for what you are about to witness, I can only apologise…’