Oscar-nominated actress Rosamund Pike, known for her roles in Gone Girl, Saltburn, and Pride and Prejudice, will be starring in Inter Alia broadcast live from The National Theatre in London to the big screen at The Blake Theatre on Thursday 4th September at 7pm.
Rosamund Pike plays Jessica, a smart Crown Court Judge at the top of her career. Behind the robe, she is a karaoke fiend, loving wife and a supportive parent. When an event threatens to throw her life completely off balance, can she hold her family upright?
Writer Suzie Miller and director Justin Martin reunite following their global phenomenon Prima Facie, with this searing examination of modern motherhood and masculinity.
You can see this critically acclaimed production at The Blake Theatre, Monmouth on Thursday 4th September at 7pm. The production is rated 15. Tickets are available by calling 01600 719401 or booking online at theblaketheatre.org
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.