Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent have finished laying out the saleroom for their forthcoming sale on September 25-26. The sale is going to be a big one with over fourteen hundred lots and it will take quite some time and effort to set everything up so that it looks beautiful, all ready for viewing and the auction. A team of staff spend three long days moving all the furniture, hanging the pictures and then once that is done they can relax a little and layout all the ceramics, glass, silver, jewellery and collectables.
The viewing for the sale is always on the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to the sale 10am to 5pm and it can make an enjoyable trip out if you add in a nice lunch out or a morning coffee. Of course if you can’t make it to the viewing then you can always view the fully illustrated online catalogue and if you see anything you fancy there are a number of options for trying your hand at bidding.
Commission bids can be left directly with Smiths via their website, by email or telephone. Alternatively you can try your hand at online bidding live during the auction. This service is provided by two third party bidding platforms and there is a small additional charge for doing so. But it does mean you can enjoy some of the thrill of the auction room without actually being there - and it is extremely popular.
Smiths always have between one thousand to fifteen hundred buyers who register to bid for each sale and on occasion the number can get closer to two thousand ! You can even set an alarm on your computer to remind you when your lots are approaching – which is very handy if you are working and so don’t have time to keep checking on the progress of the sale.
Smiths September sale includes a full range of antiques and collectables including silver, jewellery, watches, ceramics, glass, furniture, pictures, books and collectables. The most expensive item in the sale is sure to be a gold bracelet hung with ten various gold coins, which is estimated to make between £5,000 to £6,000.
Other gold jewellery includes a range of bracelets, necklaces, brooches and rings and with Christmas fast approaching it could be the perfect opportunity to buy some really special gifts at a fraction of the price on the high street. There is a good selection of rings, bracelets, bracelets and necklaces with prices starting at just £30 up to £2,000.
The silver section is also full of exciting entries including some substantial items of Georgian silver such as a fine pair of sauce tureens by Robert Sharp made in 1781 and estimated at £800/£1,200 or a rare sugar vase of urn form made by James Young in 1771.
Other items include a large fluted Edwardian centrepiece fruit bowl estimated at £500/£700 and other silver table ware such as candlesticks, sauce boats, jugs and a variety of serving dishes. More affordable items include scent bottles, napkin rings, trinket boxes, photograph frames, wine funnels and decanter labels.
The furniture section of the sale features some exceptional and interesting pieces ranging from a rare Queen Anne walnut bureau bookcase estimated at £600/£800 to an early 20th century children’s wooden trolley or cart which you can pull your children
around the garden in – not that dissimilar to the carts people use now to take their young children around at music festivals – but much cuter! Other pieces include a variety of useful pieces such chests of drawers, desks, bookcases, chairs and dining tables.
Smiths online catalogue will be available from September 18 with viewing on September 23-24 from 10am to 5pm. Entries for the pre-Christmas sale on November 13-14 are invited from October 2 by appointment. The sale features a special section for jewellery and watches as well as the usual full range of good quality antiques and collectables.
