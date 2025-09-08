It won’t be long before foodies from far and wide descend on Abergavenny to sample some of the best cuisine the area has to offer.
Abergavenny Food Festival fever is already in the air as the town’s independent shops and businesses get ready to welcome thousands of visitors for the biggest weekend of the year.
Independent retailers across the town have collaborated to produce a dedicated map, showcasing what's happening in the town during the Abergavenny Food Festival. The map highlights events across the town over the weekend, encouraging visitors to explore beyond the festival footprint and discover the unique flavour of Abergavenny.
As well as offers throughout the town, there is also The Great Abergavenny Breakfast – a campaign specifically for cafés, restaurants, and hospitality venues. Taking place on both the Saturday and Sunday mornings of the Festival, the campaign celebrates the best breakfast offerings in town – from a quick continental bite to a full Welsh breakfast.
Lucie Parkin Director of Abergavenny Food Festival, said: "It's very exciting to see so many people coming together to support and engage with the Abergavenny Food Festival and we really appreciate it.”
“A small part-time team works hard all year round to deliver and promote the event which brings thousands and thousands of new (and returning) visitors to the town. The initiatives launched this year with Y-Fenni Business Community feels like such a positive step forward: working together so that everyone can support and benefit from the Festival."
“This initiative is a great way to showcase our lovely town and everything we have to offer – both to locals and the many visitors who will be joining us for the celebrations. Or, as we like to say: a big Welsh croeso to all.”vd
